Amazon sale: Save up to Rs 22,800 on Oppo F23 5G with discounts and exchange offers

Amazon is currently offering the Oppo F23 5G at an discounted price in India. Customers can save up to Rs.22,800 on the purchase of the Oppo F23 5G with discounts, and exchange deals on the e-commerce platform. The Oppo F23 5G is listed at a discounted cost of Rs 24,999 instead of it’s original launch price of Rs 28,999 on Amazon. The price of the Oppo F23 5G has dropped by Rs 4,000 with a 14% discount on the e-commerce site. The offer is available for the 8GB Ram variant of the phone.

Apart from this, buyers also get the additional benefits of bank offers and exchange deals for this phone. By opting for the exchange deal, the buyers can save up to Rs.22,800.

Oppo F23 5G Specifications

The OPPO F23 is offered with a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2412 resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 393ppi pixel density. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and an Octa-core CPU with two Kryo 660 designs running at 2GHz + 1.8GHz. The phone has 8GB RAM and Adreno 619 GPU, which also take care of multitasking and graphical requirements.

The OPPO F23 smartphone features a triple rear camera unit including a 64MP main camera, a 2MP lens and a 2MP depth camera. The camera features include Auto Flash, Exposure Compensation, HDR Mode, Face Detection and more. OPPO includes a front-facing 32MP camera for selfies.

The OPPO F23 is backed by a 5000mAh non-removable Li-Polymer battery. A 67W Super VOOC charging method can be used to recharge the battery.