Oppo Reno 9A with Snapdragon 695 5G SoC launched, Sale starts on June 22

Oppo has launched it’s latest mid-range smartphone offering Reno 9A in Japan. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has introduced the phone under the Reno 9 series. The device comes is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It has a full HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate and a hole punch display design. The Oppo Reno 9A flaunts a triple rear camera unit, led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. A 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging backs the handset. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 39 hours of audio playback time on a single charge.

Oppo Reno 9A price

The Oppo Reno 9A is priced at JPY 41,980 (around Rs 25,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Moon White and Night Black shades. It is currently available for pre-order through different e-commerce websites like Rakuten, YMobile, and Iijmio and will go on sale in Japan starting June 22.

Oppo Reno 9A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) Oppo Reno 9A runs on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and offers 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut with 409ppi pixel density. The display has a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. The new Oppo smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G SoC coupled with Adreno A61 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 16GB virtually utilising unused additional storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 9A sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video chats.

There is 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage on the Oppo Reno 9A, that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, OTG, Beidou, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZ, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, and gyroscope. Further, it supports the face unlock feature and has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Oppo’s Reno 9A carries a 4,500mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 39 hours of audio playback time and up to 20 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It is IPX8 rated for water resistance. Further, it measures 160x74x7.8mm and weighs 183 grams.