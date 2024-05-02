Amazon Prime Video: MGM+ is now available on Prime Video Channels in India

Amazon Prime has now added MGM+ on Prime Video Channels in India. Prime Video has made a partnership with MGM International for this. Now users can get access to some popular series, blockbuster movies, timeless classics which are from Hollywood studio, MGM. Now MGM+ has become the 23rd channel that is available on Prime Video in India, mentioned the official release.

The Prime members have to purchase add-on subscription (Rs 599/year) in order to get MGM+ on Prime Video Channels. This offers them access to content from various genres and this includes Legally Blonde, Hercules, The Prodigy, The Silence of the Lambs, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and much more. There are some iconic series on the platform like Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, Teen Wolf, and Get Shorty.

Prime Video India on the launch said, “Since its launch, our objective with Prime Video Channels has been to provide our customers with increased choice, improved accessibility, and greater convenience in watching their favorite content, all within a single app. In a short span of time, Prime Video Channels has offered increased reach to both local and global streamers to expand their footprint in India, allowing them to connect with a vast and diverse audience across the country.”

“The streaming service brings a huge range of premium-quality, successful movies, much-loved series, as well as ageless classics, spanning multiple genres including sci-fi, suspense, action-thriller, romance, and much more,” said MGM+ International.