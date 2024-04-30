Amazon great summer sale starts soon, see the offers in store

Amazon great summer sale 2024 shall start soon and if you want to buy electronics and other such items then this is the time. The sale starts on May 2. The e-commerce platform is offering discounts on major products.

The upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale will witness significant price drops on a wide range of electronics such as laptops, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, earbuds, smartwatches, televisions, kitchen and home appliances .

The Date Of The Sale:

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 begins on May 02, 2024 for all users. However, for prime members early access begins at midnight (12:00 am). At 12:00pm on May 02, 2024 for all users.

Offers In The Amazon Great Summer Sale:

The Amazon Great Summer Sale will be power packed with amazing discounts and offers. The sale will have big savings and exciting offers. The sale shall be applicable across the website and has a wide variety of deals and offers.

There shall be a mega discount on iPhones so all those planning to own an iPhone, this is the right moment for doing so. OnePlus smartphones shall also be on mega discount offers. Other phones such as Redmi, Pocco and Oppo are also on offer.

There is a mega off of upto 75 percent discount on laptops, smartwatches and headphones. One can get up to 65 percent discount on TVs and appliances.

Yet another cherry on the cake is that users can pre-book deals and buy them when the sale is active said reports.

Further, there shall be a discount of upto 70 percent on kitchen appliances and as much as upto 80 to 90 percent discount on beauty products.

Bank Offers:

Along with flat discounts, customers also get to avail bank offers on tractions with SBI credit card, ICICI Bank credit card HDFC credit or debit card, and J&K Bank credit or debit card. Some products are also listed with additional offers, that shall reduce the price of the electronic products to a much affordable price.

Return or exchange of sale items:

Most of the items purchased during the Amazon Great Summer Sale can be returned of exchanged. But, it is better to clearly check the product details before ordering to avoid hassles at a later stage. Certain items may have a no return or exchange policy.