Amazon Apple Days sale: Bag the iPhone 14 under Rs 15,000

Apple iPhone 14 is being offered at huge discounts and offers on Amazon during it’s Apple Days sale. The price of the device has been slashed and other offers are also available on the iPhone 14. Amazon is also offering discounts, bank offers, and exchange offers on the purchase of the product, bringing the price down to almost Rs 12,000.

Check all the details about the iPhone 14 deal available on Amazon.

The iPhone 14 is selling at Rs 67,999 down from it’s launch price of Rs 79,900 on e-commerce platforms.

Amazon Apple Days sale: iPhone 14 discount

Amazon is offering the Apple iPhone 14 series at huge discounts in India as part of it’s Apple Days sale. The iPhone 14 is selling at a starting price of Rs 67,999 instead of it’s original cost of Rs 79,900 on the e-commerce site.

Customers can also trade in their older device and a maximum exchange offer of up to Rs 22,800 on the purchase, depending on their old handset.

You can also get the iPhone 14 Plus at a discounted price on Amazon during the Apple Days sale.

The price of iPhone 14 Plus is down to Rs 76,900, against it’s launch cost of Rs 89,900.

On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available at Rs 1,19,999, down from Rs 1,29,900. The high-end iPhone 14 Pro Max is listed at a discounted price of Rs 1,27,999, down from Rs 1,39,900.

In addition to this, buyers can also get a Rs 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards. The Amazon Apple Days sale will end on June 17.

If you want to buy iPhone 14 at an affordable price, it would be great if you could wait for another 2 months. In September, the company will launch its iPhone 15 lineup, followed by a price cut for iPhone 14.