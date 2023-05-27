Airtel raises its minimum recharge plan to keep SIM active, ends Rs 99 plan

In the past few years, Airtel has constantly increased its base recharge plan in India. Recently, the telecom operator has removed its base Rs 99 plan. The base recharge plan was meant to keep your SIM card active as without a regular plan your SIM tends to be inactive. Currently, the base plan offered by Airtel to its prepaid customers is Rs 155.

The significant change of increasing the base plan by the company has come during a time when the 5G revolution is booming across the country. We have mentioned the new base plan below

Airtel Rs 155 plan

According to the 155 plan users get unlimited voice calling along with 300 SMS in total. Users get a total of 1 GB under the plan. The additional benefits include Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music Free. The validity of the plan is just 24 days which is kind of a disappointment.

The telecom provider had started to discontinue its 99 plan in the later part of 2022 in some circles. In the initial months of 2023, Airtel totally discarded the Rs 99 prepaid plan and replaced it with Rs 155 plan.

If you have something more on a budget but with basic benefits, you can opt for Rs 179 plan. The plan offers unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS, and 2GB of data. The additional benefits include Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music Free.