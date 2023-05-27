Motorola Razr 40 specs surfaces out on GeekBench and 3C websites, check details

Motorola is one of the manufacturers that offers flip smartphones in the market. Recent leaks have suggested that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be offering some great specifications and it will be offered with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Recently, the specifications about the Motorola Razr 40 (which is the vanilla variant of the Ultra) have been leaked on GeekBench as well as 3C.

According to the leaked images, the Motorola Razr 40 has a models number of XT2323-3 and was spotted on 3C and GeekBench websites. Unlike the Razr 40 Ultra we do not have much specification about the Razr 40. However, we do know that the smartphone will offer a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and 12GB of RAM. In terms of OS the device will offer Android 13 out of the box and will also support 33W fast charging.

In terms of price, the foldable smartphone will be offered at 300 Euros lesser than the Razr 40 Ultra. The Razr 40 is expected to cost around 899 Euros (8GB + 256GB variant). When it comes to colors, the Razr 40 will be offered in Vanilla Cream, Sage Green and Summer Lilac colours. The cover display along with the main screen will be smaller than that of Razr 40 Ultra. However, the exact dimensions of the smartphone are unknown yet. Based on the renders the device is expected to offer ingress protection too.

On the other hand, the Razr 40 Ultra will offer a bigger external display as compared to the razr 40. In terms of processor, the smartphone will offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM. The storage that will be offered on the device will be 256GB. The battery capacity of the device will be 3800 mAh while the fast charging on the device will be 33W. In terms of camera, it will offers 12MP main camera along with 13MP ultrawide camera at the rear.

NB: The specs of the devices are based on leaks and the final specs might be different.