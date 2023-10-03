Unit 1 Market in Bhubaneswar to reopen from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: All shops of Unit 1 Market in Bhubaneswar will reopen from tomorrow as the Rajdhani Daily Market Traders’ Association has withdrawn its agitation.

The association called off its protest following assurance of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

A team of BMC officials visited the Unit 1 Market and took stock of the situation and assured the agitators to fulfill their different demands.

It is to be noted here that the shop owners have been urging the administration to resolve their different issues like parking, drainage, encroachment in the area.

They kept their shops closed since September 29 with the aim to press for the fulfillment of their different demands.

