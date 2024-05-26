CHSE Plus 2 results announced, Know your results on chseodisha.nic.in

Cuttack: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha declared the results of Plus 2 examination 2024 today at a press conference.

The overall pass percentage in Arts stream is 80.95 %, Commerce at 82.27% and Science pass percentage at 86.93%, announced CHSE chairman, Ashwini Kumar Mishra.

This year, the results of Plus II examination for Arts, Science, Commerce and vocational were announced on the same date. Besides, the pass percentage in vocational education was recorded at 68.02%.

Candidates can check the Plus Two Results 2024 on the official websites- chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

This year, nearly 3.84 lakh students, including 3.59 lakh regular and 25,000 ex-regular students, appeared for the Class 12 board exams at 1,160 test centres across Odisha.

How to Check: