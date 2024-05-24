Below Header Govt Ad

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hits back at BJP leaders for spreading rumours about his health, watch

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hit back at BJP

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik today hit back at the BJP leaders for spreading rumours about his health.

Speaking to the media persons, the Chief Minister said, “There is a limit to the amount of lies BJP can tell. As you can see I am in very good health and I have been campaigning all over the state for months.”

Adding to Patnaik, 5T chairman and senior BJD leader VK Pandian said, “I only hope that BJP comes with innovative ideas instead of talking about something which is non-existent. You are all watching the CM, it is very unfortunate, below the belt. The people of Odisha will not appreciate this kind of demeaning of CM who enjoys such popularity among the people of Odisha. I only suggest letting them come up with something innovative. It is so substandard.”

It is to be noted here that some BJP leaders had alleged that the Odisha CM is using artificial intelligence in his video messages. Replying to such allegation, the CM had asked the saffron leaders to use their own intelligence.

