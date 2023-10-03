Assistant Tax Collector of Dhenkanal Municipality arrested on charges of misappropriation of funds

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance reportedly arrested Santosh Kumar Roul, the Assistant Tax Collector of Dhenkanal Municipality, from Hyderabad on charges of the misappropriation of the funds of the Municipality.

After arresting him on September 1, the Vigilance team produced Roul before the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate-XIII at Kukatpally in Hyderabad on the following day and brought him to Cuttack on transit remand for production before Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack.

The Assistant Tax Collector was wanted in connection with Cuttack Vigilance PS case No.29 dt.15.09.2023 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a) PC Amendment Act, 2018/409 IPC for misappropriation of Rs 77,94,709. He will be forwarded to the Court tomorrow.

During the last 6 months, he kept changing locations by changing mobile SIMs, a team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over the movement and activities of Roul through mobile tracking system. Recently on 01.10.2023 a team of Odisha Vigilance led by 1 DSP, 2 Inspectors and 1 ASI succeeded in nabbing Roul from Hyderabad.

Odisha Vigilance has launched a special drive to nab absconding public/Govt. servants who are evading the process of law. Multiple teams have been formed and raids are being conducted after collecting inputs of suspected whereabouts of the absconders.

Investigation in the case is underway.