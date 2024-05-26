KISS students achieve 100% results in 10th Board exam for 17 consecutive years

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has posted 100% result in the 10th Board Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. The results of this exam were declared today.

The state average is around 96.7%. For over 17 years, since its inception, the School has been achieving, almost 100% results in the Board Exams.

As many as 2008 students appeared for the exam, the highest for any school in the State, out of whom 40% students secured 60% marks and the rest secured more than 50% marks.

Sagun Tudu topped the school with 90% marks. Fifty students from the Saura, Bonda, and Paudi Bhuyan communities of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) performed well in the examination with good marks.

Moreover, students of KISS from the neighbouring state of Jharkhand also excelled in the matric board examination.

Congratulating the students and teachers, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT and KISS said, the continued success of KISS students year after year has been possible only due to the continuous effort of teachers and staff, and the sincere dedication of KISS students.