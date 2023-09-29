Unit 1 Market in Bhubaneswar closed for four days, details here

Bhubaneswar: All shops of Unit 1 Market in Bhubaneswar closed for four days, informed the Rajdhani Daily Market Traders’ Association today.

The Association called for the closure of the famous market of the State Capital city till Tuesday with the aim to press for the fulfillment of its different demands.

It is to be noted here that the shop owners have been urging the administration to resolve their different issues like parking, drainage, encroachment in the area.

Sources said that the officials of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will review the situation by visiting the Unit 1 Market.

