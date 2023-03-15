Under construction bridge collapses in Kendrapara of Odisha

Kendrapara: An under construction bridge in Kendrapara district of Odisha has collapsed on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, it was a close shave for the workers after the under-construction bridge collapsed at Gobari river bypass road.

The under construction bridge allegedly collapsed when a slab that was being lifted with the help of a crane slipped and fell on it.

Further details awaited.