Under construction bridge collapses in Kendrapara of Odisha

An under construction bridge in Kendrapara district of Odisha has collapsed on Wednesday, said reliable reports. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Kendrapara: An under construction bridge in Kendrapara district of Odisha has collapsed on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, it was a close shave for the workers after the under-construction bridge collapsed at Gobari river bypass road.

The under construction bridge allegedly collapsed when a slab that was being lifted with the help of a crane slipped and fell on it.

Further details awaited.

