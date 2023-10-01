Triple murder shocks Junagarh in Kalahandi district

In a shocking incident, a triple murder has allegedly taken place in Junagarh area of Odisha’s Kalahandi district this afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Raimati Majhi, her two-year-old son and an old man named Mahendra Kumar. Their bodies were spotted on the road side near Sankarpala village under Junagarh police station limits of the district.

While the exact reason behind the death of the trio is yet to be known, locals suspected that they have been murdered as cut marks are seen on the bodies and a sharp weapon was found near the spot.

On being informed, Junagarh police reached the spot and started an investigation by sending the bodies to the hospital for postmortem.

Further probe is underway.

