Tainted OASP Commandant arrested by Odisha Vigilance, sent to jail

Bhubaneswar: Sunil Kumar Behera, OAPS, Commandant, OSAP 1st Battalion, Dhenkanal was arrested by the Odisha Vigilance on charges of illegal gratification.

Behera was sent to the jail by the court after the Vigilance team produced him before the it following his heart.

The Vigilance team kept a close watch over the movement and activities of Behera after getting reliable information regarding collection of huge cash by him as illegal gratification from different sources.

Accordingly, on 30.09.2023, the team of Odisha Vigilance intercepted him near Madhusudan Setu (CDA, Sector-11), while he was coming from Dhenkanal to his residence at Cuttack by his office Bolero vehicle. During interception, a sum of Rs 1,31,535 was recovered from Behera, which he could not account for satisfactorily. The entire cash was seized.

Soon after the interception, simultaneous searches were conducted at Govt. residential quarter located at Dhenkanal, residential quarter at Cantonment Road, Cuttack, newly constructed house at Jharpada, Bhubaneswar, parental house located at Shreekhetra Nagar, Puri. Further cash Rs 8,70,000 was recovered during house search at his residential quarter at Cantonment Road in Cuttack. With this total cash recovery is Rs 10,01,535 which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS case No.9 dt.01.10.2023 U/s 13 (2) r/w 13(1) (b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against Sunil Kumar Behera.

The investigation of the case is in progress. Details of immovable and movable assets including investments, deposits etc. are being investigated into.