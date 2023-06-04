Train accident in Odisha: Updated list of cancelled trains

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in mind the train accident in Odisha, in which a number of lives were lost the following trains have been canceled and rescheduled.

Cancellation Of Trains On June 4, 2023:

1. 12840 Chennai-Shalimar Mail on 05.06.2023.

Rescheduling Of Trains:

1. 22305 Bengaluru-Jasidih Express rescheduled to 1230 hrs. instead of 1000 hrs. on 04.06.2023.

2. 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Express rescheduled to 1300 hrs. instead of 1035 hrs. on 04.06.2023.

3. 12246 Bengaluru-Howrah Duronto Express rescheduled to 1330 hrs. instead of 1120 hrs. on 04.06.2023.

4. 12863 Howrah-Bengaluru Express rescheduled to leave Howrah by 1 hour 30min late from its scheduled time on 04.06.2023.

5. 12867 Howrah-Puducherry Express rescheduled to leave Howrah by 1 hour late from its scheduled time on 04.06.2023.

6. 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail rescheduled to leave Howrah by 1 hour late from its scheduled time on 04.06.2023.

7. 22642 Shalimar-Trivendrum Express rescheduled to leave Shalimiar by 1 hour late from its scheduled time on 04.06.2023.