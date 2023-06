Following trains will remain cancelled/diverted due to train accident in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Indian railways have cancelled/diverted several trains due to train accident in Odisha’s Balasore last evening.

At least 288 people were killed and 747 others were injured while 56 were grievously injured in the train tragedy that occurred after several coaches of the Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed at Bahanaga in Balasore district. In view of this, the following trans were cancelled/diverted.

Trains Cancelled On 03.06.2023 From Originating Station:

06074 Ranagapara North – Erode Special train.

12513 Secunderabad – Guwahati Express

08011 Bhanjapuar – Puri Special

12837 Howrah-Puri Express

12863 Howrah-Bengaluru Express

18047 Shalimar-Vasco da Gama Express

12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail

22504 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Epxress

Trains Cancelled On 04.06.2023 From Originating Station:

12074 Bhubanesawr-Howrah Janashatabdi Express

12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Janashatabdi Express

12822 Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express

12821 Shalimar-Puri Dhauli Express

22895 Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express

22896 Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express

12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express

08063 Kharagpur-Bhadrak Special

08064 Bhadrak-Kharagpur Special

08031 Balasore-Bhadrak Special

08032 Bhadrak-Balasore Special

08012 Puri-Bhanjapur Special

12891 Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Express

18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express

12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express

Trains Cancelled On 06/07.06.2023:

12510 Guwahati-Bangalore Express from Guwahati on 06.06.2023

12552 Kamakhya-Bangalore Express from Kamakhya on 07.06.2023

