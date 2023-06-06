Train accident in Odisha: Unclaimed bodies will be preserved for 2 years

Bhubaneswar: The unclaimed bodies of the people who were killed in the tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday will be preserved for two years. This was informed during a joint press conference of by AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas and Khurda Road Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rinkesh Ray.

According to them, around 83-85 bodies are yet to be identified and 52 bodies have been kept in AIIMS hospital. The bodies are kept in the containers approved by the World Health Organizations (WHO).

They said that out of the over over 1100 injured persons, currently 160 passengers are undergoing treatment at different hospitals of the State and most of them are in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The duo informed that people are coming from far places to identify the bodies; therefore, process has begun to circulate information about the deceased people mostly in 8 states of country.

The bodies are being identified based on the marks spotted on the deceased individual’s body. DNA test are also done.

The Executive Director of the AIIMS hospital said that the bodies are handed over after scrutinizing and verifying the identities of the relatives. Besides, the DNA samples are kept to avoid problems in the future.

Samples have been collected for the DNA reports and they will be sent to Delhi in flight tomorrow so that the bodies will be identified, he added.

Currently, emphasis is being given on how to hand over the bodies to the concerned family members.