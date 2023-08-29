Tragic! Young girl killed in cooking gas cylinder blast in Khurda

Khurda: In a tragic incident, a young girl was reportedly killed due to the explosion of a domestic cooking gas cylinder in Odisha’s Khurda district on Tuesday.

One Sanghamitra Baliyar Singh, the daughter of Kalucharan Baliyar Singh of Ramchandi village under Khurda Sadar Police Station limits, was preparing food in the house today. However, the gas cylinder exploded all of a sudden.

While the exact reason behind the explosion of the cooking gas cylinder was not known immediately, Sanghamitra received grievous burn injuries due to the blast.

Soon, the family members of Sanghamitra rescued her and rushed her to the Khurda District Headquarter Hospital for treatment. However, the doctors who attended her at the health centre declared her received dead.

Sources said that none of Sanghamitra’s family members were injured in the incident as she was preparing food in the kitchen alone while others were not near her when the mishap took place. However, some utensils and other things kept in the kitchen room got damaged due to blast.

Sanghamitra’s chances for survival became very slim as more than 80 per cent of her body received burn injuries due to the blast of the cooking gas cylinder.

The villagers condoled Sanghamitra’s death and expressed their sympathy for the bereaved family members.