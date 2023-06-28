The holy trinity atop their chariots, Gajapati Maharaj starts Chhera Panhara

Puri: The holy trinity Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra have reached their respective chariots in Puri much ahead of the scheduled time.

The Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deba has reached the three chariots and has started the Chhera Panhara on the chariots. This is a ritual which involves sweeping of the raths by the Maharaja himself.

Furthermore after the Chhera Panhara of the three chariots is completed the chariots will start rolling on the Badadanda in Puri.

It is worth mentioning that the pahandi rituals of the lords has been completed as early as four hours ahead of the scheduled time.

The Bahuda Yatra marks the end of the 11-day sojourn of the divine trinity to their aunt’s house or the Gundicha temple.

Further, it is believed that the lord and his siblings come out of their temples on Rath Yatra every year to meet their devotees of every religion and to bless them.