Tension in Angul as irate locals thrash police, block road following man’s death in accident

Angul: Tension run high in Angul district as a group of irate locals thrashed police and blocked road following a man’s death in an accident today.

One Dusmant Panda of Dhenakanal, who was living in a rented house in Angul, was going on a chooty. In the meantime, a truck reportedly hit him causing his death on the spot.

Some locals rushed to the spot and blocked the National Highway-55 and demanded action against the accused truck driver. They also demanded adequate compensation for the deceased person.

Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded on both the sides of the road due to the road blockade.

On being informed a team of cops from Angul Town Police Station reached the accident site and tried to pacify the angry people. However, the IIC was allegedly beaten up by some agitators.

Meanwhile, there platoons of police force were deployed to maintain law and order in the area and remove the road blockade.