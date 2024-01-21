Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta hosts mega job fair, 13,500 youths get appointments

Phulbani: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta today successfully hosted a mega job fair at Phulbani with the help of the Kandhamal district administration.

Over 20,000 youths from 20 blocks of Kandhamal district and parliamentary constituency took part in the job fair among whom more than 13,500 were recruited by as many as 120 companies.

The selected youths’ monthly salary is minimum 12 thousand rupees while the maximum salary is 35 thousand rupees. Along with this, other facilities will also be provided by the company.

While speaking on the occasion, the Kandhamal MP said that this is a small effort of CM Naveen Patnaik’s goal. The CM continues to try to fulfill the promises he made during the election to the people of Kandhamal regarding education, health, employment and tourism development, the MP said.

Samanta also thanked staff of KIIT University and the district administration for their unfailing cooperation behind the successful organization of the job fair.

On this occasion, Lalit Gandhi – President – Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA), one of the employers, said that compared to other states of India, the youth of Odisha are more skilled and efficient. He promised to employ more than 5,000 skilled and talented young women in Maharashtra every year.