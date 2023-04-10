Tarun Pandey named as Congress candidate for Jharsuguda bypolls

Jharsuguda/Bhubaneswar: Tarun Pandey will be the Congress candidate in the Jharsuguda by-election, informed Congress President Makar Kharge.

The Congress President Makar Kharge, has approved the candidature of Tarun Pandey as the

Congress candidate for the upcoming by elections to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha from Jharsuguda Constituency.

Earlier on March 31, 2023 BJD had announced Deepali Das, daughter of Late Naba Das, as the party candidate for the Jharsuguda bypolls.

The by elections date for Jharsuguda had been announced on March 29, 2023 said reliable reports. The elections in Jharsuguda will be held on May 10, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that, the seat has fallen vacant for almost two months after the murder of Naba Das.

Chief Election Commissioner announced the date of by-elections to the Jharsuguda assembly seat today along with the Karnataka General Elections.

Here is the detailed list of the important dates:

Gazette notification- 13. 04. 2023

Nomination paper filing- 20. 04. 2023

Scrutiny of nomination papers- 21. 04. 2023

Withdrawal of nomination papers- 24. 04. 2023

Date of casting of votes- 10.05.2023

Counting of votes/ Declaration of results- 13. 05. 2023

Completion of entire voting process- 15. 05. 2023