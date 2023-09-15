Sundergarh district reports 27 Scrub Typhus positive cases, 1 death in a single day

In an alarming situation, a total of 27 persons tested positive for scrub typhus in Sundergarh district in a single day on Thursday.

By Subadh Nayak 0
Pic Credits: Medical Dialogues

Sundergarh: In an alarming situation, a total of 27 persons tested positive for scrub typhus in Sundergarh district in a single day on Thursday.

According to Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer (CDM & PHO) Dr Kanhu Charan Nayak, the 27 new cases detected yesterday took the total number of scrub typhus positives in the district to 162.

While an elderly person died (had died 10 days back) in the district due to scrub typhus infection, all the 162 cases are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, Nayak informed.

There is ample stock of medicine to treat the infection and diagnostic centre has been kept in readiness, he added.

While assuring that ample stock of medicine to treat the infection is available, the CDM&PHO appealed to the people to visit government hospitals if they are suffering from fever and stop going to the quacks.

