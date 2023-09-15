Alert for passengers! Three trains cancelled, check details

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as an important news for the train passengers, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Friday cancelled as many as three trains.

According to the information provided by the ECoR, the three trains which has been cancelled are 08441/08442 Bhubaneswar-Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar MEMU, 08443 Bhubaneswar-Palasa MEMU and 08444 Palasa-Bhubaneswar MEMU from Palasa.

While the 08441/08442 Bhubaneswar-Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar MEMU from both sides will remain cancelled from 16th to 18th September 2923, the 08443 Bhubaneswar-Palasa MEMU will remain cancelled from Bhubaneswar from 16th to 18th September 2023.

Likewise, the 08444 Palasa-Bhubaneswar MEMU from Palasa will remain cancelled from 17th to 19th September 2023.

Also read: Flood Water Enters Maa Bhattarika Temple Premises Yet Again