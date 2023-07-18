STA Odisha receives award for ‘operation rakshak’, see details

Bhubaneswar: As a matter of pride, the State Transport Authority of Odisha has received two prestigious awards recently, said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, STA Odisha has shared the information on the awards received via a tweet on its official Twitter handle.

It is worth mentioning that STA Odisha has won two awards, ‘Operation Rakshak’ and ‘National Road Safety Short Film Festival’. The award has been given by a Special Jury for the unique initiatives taken by the STA Odisha.

The awards were given at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) Road Safety Awards, 2023.

The award was received by IPS, Amitabh Thakur, the Transport Commissioner of Odisha on behalf of the STA Odisha.

