Similipal National Park to reopen for visitors today

Karanjia: The Similipal National Park is all set to open its gates to visitors from today. As per reports from reliable sources, 35 vehicles will be allowed to go through Jashipur, and 25 vehicles will be allowed through Baripada.

Further, arrangements for overnight stay of visitors have also been made.

On the other hand, the main gate of Kalikaprasad of Similipal has been blocked by hundreds of local people over five point charter demands, said reliable reports.

Officials from the Forest department have planned to allow tourists to enter Shimlipal through Jamuani Gate in Jashipur.

The decision to reopen the National Park, which was closed for the visitors in view of the on-set of the monsoon in the State, was taken during a meeting held in the office of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) at Bhanjpur in Baripada on October 7.

Rules and restrictions to visit Similipal National Park:

Tourists visiting Deokund have to return by 4 PM.

Tourists must leave Joranda by 3 PM and Chahala by 4 PM.

Tourists must leave the entry points by 5 PM

Visitors have been prohibited to take plastic bottles, intoxicants, non-veg food items, and inflammatory products along with them.

What to do if tourists’ vehicle develops technical problem?