Odisha declares Dussehra 2023 Holidays, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today declared Dussehra 2023 holidays for school students in view of the forthcoming Durga Puja.

As per a notifications issued by the Directorate of the Secondary Education and the Directorate of Elementary Education of the State government, the Dussehra 2023 holidays will start from October 20 and continue till October 29, including two Sundays in between. The schools will remain closed between October 20 and October 29.

All the District education officers have been asked to take necessary action as per the announcement.

The government also declared October 14 (tomorrow) as a holiday on account of Mahalaya.