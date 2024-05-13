63.85% voter turnout in Odisha in first phase till 6 PM; Nabarangpur records highest polling

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 63.85 per cent voter turnout till 6 PM in the first phase election held today in four Lok Sabha seats and 28 assembly constituencies under them, informed the office of chief electoral officer (CEO).

According to the CEO, Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat recorded 68.74% polling percentage while Kalahandi recorded 67.07% voter turnout, Koraput recorded a voter turnout of 61.43% while the lowest polling percentage of 58% was reported in Berhampur Lok Sabha segment.

Among the 28 assembly constituencies, Nabarangpur Assembly segment witnessed the highest voter turnout of 73.44% while the lowest voter turnout of 47.90% was recorded in the prestigious Berhampur Assembly seat.

However, the voting percentage might increase when the final data is compiled by the poll panel.