Miscreants attack BJP’s Jharigaon MLA candidate, complaint filed

Nabarangpur: A group of miscreants reportedly attacked BJP’s Jharigaon MLA candidate at Deulakona village of Nabarangpur district today.

BJP’s Jharigaon MLA candidate Narsingh Bhatra along with his supporters reportedly reached booth no 204 of Jharigaon assembly constituency after knowing that some miscreants were creating disturbances with the aim to capture a booth. However, the miscreants allegedly attacked Bhatra leaving him injured.

Later, the BJP MLA candidate filed a complaint in this regard at Jharigaon Police Station. In his complaint, he alleged that members of a particular party attacked him and demanded immediate action against them.

Apart from Bhatra, Nabarangpur MP and BJD’s Ramesh Chandra Majhi and Congress’ Herabati Gond are contesting the election from Jharigaon assembly seat.