KiiT International School Excels in Class X, XII CBSE Board Exams

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: KiiT International School has set a high benchmark in academic excellence in both Class X and Class XII CBSE Board exams, the results of which were declared on Monday. The school reported a 100 percent first division in both classes, with a significant number of students achieving top scores.

In an impressive display of academic prowess, 45 percent of Class X and XII students scored above 90 percent. Furthermore, class X students showcased exceptional performance, with 25 percent scoring above 95 percent.

Aadyashaa Dash of Class X scored 98% to be the school topper, while in the 12th class, Sneha Kumari scored the highest 97% marks in Science; in Commerce Palak Samantray and Priyanka Das scored 97.4%, and in Humanities Basundhara Roy Scored 97.4% to be the School toppers.

The school also highlighted its commitment to inclusive education through the SEN Global initiative, which focuses on providing quality education to special children. All 11 students enrolled under this initiative passed with first-division marks, with the top scorer achieving an admirable 87 percent.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS congratulated the students for their success and wished them all the best in their future endeavors. He also thanked Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School, and Principal Dr. Sanjay Suar. “Students of KiiT-IS have consistently excelled, and this year is no exception. These results are a testament to the hard work of our students and the dedication of our faculty. We are particularly proud of our SEN Global initiative students who have overcome diverse challenges to perform brilliantly,” he added.

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

