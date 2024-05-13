Chariot construction in Puri: Tumba making underway for wheels

Puri: The construction of the chariots for the upcoming Rath Yatra is continuing in the holy city of Puri in Odisha. Today, on the fourth day the making of Tumba (circular axle) for the wheels was carried out.

The construction work of the three Chariots, Taladhwaja, Darpadalana and Nandighosha is going on in full swing at the Ratha Khala (Rath yard) on the Bada danda (grand road) in Puri. The construction work of the chariots of the three deities, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra is going on under the guidance of the three main Viswakarmas (the carpenter servitors).

In total 42 wheels will be made for the three chariots. However, as of now 7 tumbas (circular axles) have been made.

In total 42 tumbas will be cut and made for 42 wheels. Then the ‘sutabadia’ will be done followed by carving of hole in the circular axles. The next step is to fix the ‘aras’ and ‘Pais’ to the tumba. Now, the tumba cutting work is going on. During the upcoming Shreekhetra Bhanuri two wheels of each chariots will be attached.

It is to be noted that the construction of chariots were began on the Akshyay Tritiya day this month following worship of three holy wood logs at the Ratha Khala.