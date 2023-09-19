Shocking! Owner with bike is in Ghasipura, traffic challan issued against him in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, owner of a bike was allegedly issued an e-traffic challan in Keonjhar of Odisha while he was at his house in Ghasipura along with the vehicle.

As alleged by Ranjan Kumar Sahoo, he got an e-traffic challan through his mobile phone on September 8. The challan revealed that the Rs 1000 fine was imposed on him for violating section 174 (C) of the Motor Vehicles Act, which says that more than two persons cannot travel on a bike.

Sahoo has received even the photo showing the time when the traffic rule was violated. He got surprised after receiving the e-challan as it has been issued against him while he was at his house with his two-wheeler.

Suspecting that someone else is using his vehicle number, Sahoo filed a complaint at the Ghasipura police station. He also urged the police to cancel the e-challan claiming that it has been falsely issued against him. However, police are yet to take action over his complaint.