Search at Sambad newspaper office: EOW has found these vital information so far

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha today informed that it is continuing its investigation into the Case No.24 dated 16.09.2023 U/s 506/467/468/471/420/120-B IPC related to bank loan fraud by Sambad/ Eastern Media Limited (EML) using criminal intimidation, Cheating and forgery.

The EOW released another press release today with the following information:

So far many vital witnesses/victims have been examined. They corroborated the allegation of complainant and further disclosed the method and magnitude of this scam. Also in past few days, EOW has been able to collect/seize some credible documents including loan/ bank related relevant documents and documents seized in the Sambad office.

Investigation/evidences collected, so far, reveal a huge, well & meticulously planned scam to get the loan amounts sanctioned in Crores of rupees using fraudulent method of cheating, forgery and coercion.

Following patterns have come to notice, so far-

More than 350 Sambad/ EML employees have taken loan from Odisha Gramya Bank, IRC village branch alone over the last few years.

Loan taken from other banks like SBI and others are yet to be scrutinized. The actual figure is expected to be much higher.

Almost all the Loan process follows the same pattern-

Rs 5 Lakh Loan under easy money loan scheme of the bank.

Same ground like house/ house repair

Forged salary certificate submitted by Sambad/ EML authorities.

There is a huge difference (almost double) between actual salary and the salary certificate produced by Sambad/ EML authorities.

It appears that Loan forms have been prepared/filled by someone else and employee/ loanee has put his/her signature only.

Actually employees/ Loanees have not received single penny and have not been benefited by loan amount.

Once loan is sanctioned, the amount is withdrawn in cash.

The EMI to be paid is almost equal to the net salary of employee.

Some employees have been forced to take loan 2-3 times too.

Employees are not given salary slip.

EMIs are paid by Sambad/ EML.

EMI is paid in 60 installments.

Strangely, in many cases, EMIs are paid by Sambad/ EML even employees have left/resigned/removed from the company months before.

It has been a continuing phenomenon (getting Loan sanctioned in this style) for years for Sambad/ EML.

The above pattern seems not to be just one instance or coincidence but a well thought of conspiracy and organized bank fraud.

Further investigation is continuing.