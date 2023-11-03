Several buses gutted as fire breaks out at bus terminal in Jeypore

Several buses are reportedly caught fire as a major fire broke out at bus terminal in Jeypore of Odisha’s Koraput district this evening. However, the reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

By Subadh Nayak 0
According to reports, over 30 unused city buses were parked in the terminal, situated near National Highway (NH)-26, for the last several months. However, a fire broke out at the terminal due to which four to five buses caught fire.

On being informed, a firefighters along with two fire brigades reached the spot and trying their best to douse the inferno, the reason of which is yet to be ascertained.

