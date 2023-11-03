Several buses gutted as fire breaks out at bus terminal in Jeypore

Jeypore: Several buses are reportedly caught fire as a major fire broke out at bus terminal in Jeypore of Odisha’s Koraput district this evening.

According to reports, over 30 unused city buses were parked in the terminal, situated near National Highway (NH)-26, for the last several months. However, a fire broke out at the terminal due to which four to five buses caught fire.

On being informed, a firefighters along with two fire brigades reached the spot and trying their best to douse the inferno, the reason of which is yet to be ascertained.