Searching for vaccine slots in CoWin? Beware! You will be blocked if you do this

As the entire nation is grappling with Covid-19, demand for vaccines has surged. Shortage of vaccine supply has forced people to search for the vaccines at all possible locations.

In such a situation, everyone is trying his/her best to book vaccine slots in CoWin. However, they should follow certain guidelines while booking slots for COVID vaccination, or else they will be blocked.

An official with the management team of CoWin said the TOI that the users will be blocked from CoWin if they carrying out more than 1,000 searches for vaccine slots or those generating more than 50 OTPs within 24 hours.

Besides, the CoWin will also log out the users who make more than 20 search requests within a 15-minute session.

“The idea is to ensure those booking slots manually do not end up competing with bots,” the official said, as quoted by the Times of India.

“We already have an option of public search for available slots on the portal without the need to log in. Users do not need to search 20 or more times within one or two pin codes or district in a short span of time once logged in. To do so is a violation and raises suspicions of bot activity. Such users are being logged out,” he added.