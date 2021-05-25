New Delhi: The Central government has allowed onsite registration for Covid vaccination on COWIN platform of all aged between 18-44 years, announced Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to reports, this facility has been extended only to government run vaccination centres. Walk-in registrations might be necessary to minimize vaccine wastage in case the beneficiaries who booked online slots do not arrive on the scheduled date, added the government.

The government also mentioned that those without internet facilities or smart phones may have limited access to vaccination and left to the states/ union territories to extend the on-site registration facility to the beneficiaries.

Similar facilities of walk-in registration and help to sign up on CoWIN are already available for people aged above 45. This facility was delayed for the 18-44 age group in order to avoid overcrowding, added the centre.

This feature shall not be available for Private CVCs presently. Hence they shall have to publish their vaccination schedules exclusively with slots for online appointments.

The centre has advised the states and UTs to issue clear instructions to all District Immunization Officers to strictly adhere to the decision of the respective government. The vaccination was expanded to people in the age group of 18 to 44 years on May 1.