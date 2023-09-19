Fishing boat with 7-8 fishermen capsizes in Paradeep

A fishing boat with 7-8 fishermen has reportedly capsized near the Mahanadi river mouth in Paradeep of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district today.

Paradeep: A fishing boat with 7-8 fishermen has reportedly capsized near the Mahanadi river mouth in Paradeep of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district today.

According to reports, the fishermen had gone to river side to net fish today. However, their boat overturned allegedly due to strong current of water.

The fishermen were seen trying their best to save themselves by swimming to the bank of the river. Some local fishermen who noticed them launched a rescue operation with their boats.

Later, a team of cops from the Paradeep Marine Police Station also joined the rescue operation. However, the rescue operation was affected due to the strong current of river water.

