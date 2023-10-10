Sambalpur district administration bans immersion procession during Dussehra

Sambalpur: The immersion procession during Durga Puja in Sambalpur City has been banned but permission has been given for Kalasa Yatra and Ravan Podi utsav, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) MK Bhamoo today.

While informing about the decision to the media persons, Bhamoo said that the decision to ban the procession of idols during the Durga Puja was taken during a meeting of the peace committee. He further said that the puja committees can use loudspeakers at the puja pandals.

Artificial ponds will be created at five locations where the idols will be immersed. Out of the five, four are already ready.

Collector Ananya Das chaired the meeting of the peace which was also attended by Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner and others.