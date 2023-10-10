Woman beats husband to death in Odisha’s Keonjhar, police begin probe

Keonjhar: In a ghastly incident, a woman reportedly beat her husband to death following a family dispute in Odisha’s Keonjhar with the help of a crowbar.

One Tura Juanga of Kadipasa village under Keonjhar Town police station limits allegedly used to go the house in an inebriated state and fight with his wife Sunita. Out of anger he even used to physically beat and hurl slangs at her.

When it went out of her control, Sunita reportedly attacked Tura with a crowbar causing his death on the spot. Though the incident occurred on Sunday night, police knew about it today and initiated an investigation.

During police interrogation, Sunita admitted to have killed her husband and continued to live in the house with her four children along with the body.

The body was sent to the hospital for postmortem and arrested Sunita. Further probe is underway.