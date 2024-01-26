SAMALEI project inauguration: 35 platoon force deployed in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) project is set to be inaugurated tomorrow by Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik. Preparation for the occasion is on full swings.

In order to maintain law and order in the city, nearly 35 platoon force including over 150 police officer has been deployed.

As per the official reports, the CM will each the 12th-century shrine and inaugurate it at 12.30 PM on January 27 (Saturday). At the same time, the state government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the state. Additionally, due to the fourth Saturday on January 27, all government offices will also remain closed on that day.

For the inauguration of project in Sambalpur, brahmins and saints from various temples have been invited.

It is worth mentioning here that the State government has allocated Rs 200 crore for the beautification and development of the Samaleswari temple under the SAMALEI scheme.

