Rs. 90,000 disappears from woman’s account in Odisha after she clicks on link

Cuttack: Cyber ​​looters are becoming active with each passing day. Thousands of rupees is disappearing as soon one clicks on the link. This is what recently happened to a woman in Odisha, she lost as much as Rs. 90,000.

So if one is not careful, one will be a victim of such fraud. The frauds of cyber looters are increasing with each passing day. They look for opportunities to cheat the common people in one way or another.

Similarly, a woman became a victim of this scam and lost 90 thousand rupees. The woman is now at her wits end. After clicking on the link sent to WhatsApp, 90 thousand rupees was deducted from her account. After being a victim of fraud, the young woman reported about the matter to the Cuttack Chauliaganj police station.

According to information, Saraswati Lenka of Chauliganj area of ​​Cuttack works in a private company. A few days ago, she bought something from an online site, later she mailed it to the online company for a refund as she received the wrong item instead of what she had bought.

Later, a link was sent to her WhatsApp to refund the money. After clicking on that link, 90 thousand rupees were deducted from her account within a short time. She was shocked to see money being deducted like this. She immediately reported the issue to the bank, the bank immediately blocked her account.

But by that time, 90 thousand rupees had disappeared from the woman’s account. The woman had requested the person to file a complaint at the police station and take steps as soon as possible to get her money back. However, despite frequent occurrences of such incidents, it is a matter of regret that no action is taken in this regard. Be careful if any such link is coming your way, said reliable reports in this regard.