Row over re-opening of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar: Orissa HC refuses to intervene, directs to constitute high-level committee

Cuttack: Orissa High Court today conducted hearing of the petition filed over the re-opening of the Srimandir Ratna Bhandar and refused to intervene in the matter.

While refusing to intervene in the matter, the court also directed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to constitute a high-level committee including sevayats and engineers within two months and the committee will take the final decision on re-opening of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar.

While speaking about the development, senior Lawyer Pitambar Acharya said that with today’s verdict of the Orissa High Court, the hindrances to re-open the Ratna Bhandar and counting of the ornaments of the Holy Trinity has become clear.

