Ukhimath/Rudraprayag: Kedarnath temple reopens amid chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’. A series of special puja rituals performed ahead of opening of doors of the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand.

Devotees have started assembling in large numbers in adjacent Sonprayag and Gaurikund, for the first darshan of the deity. The portals shall be thrown open for devotees at 7 am on Friday (May 10).

One major highlight of this year’s opening ceremony is that the temple is being decorated with 20 quintals of flowers. The pictures of the decorated temple, surfaced on social media and were mesmerising look.

The ritual commenced on Sunday evening with the worship of Lord Bhairavnath at Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath, the winter seat of Panch Kedar the collective name given to Kedarnath, Madhmaheshwar, Tungnath, Rudranath, Kalpnath (five revered shrines of Lord Shiva).

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to his X handle and welcomed the devotees to Kedarnath Dham. “Hearty welcome and greetings to all the devotees in Shri Kedarnath Dham in Chardham Yatra-2024… Hail Lord Kedar!” the CM wrote.

Meanwhile, Lord Kedarnath’s Panchmukhi Doli left for Kedarnath Dham today while devotees and school children chanted mantras and showered flower petals. The district administration along with local shopkeepers welcomed the ‘Dev Doli’ on the Kedarnath pedestrian route.

The Kedarnath temple reopens along with two other holy shrines Gangotri and Yamunotri will open on May 10 while the gates of Badrinath will open on May 12.

The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism. The devotees get to chance to undertake the yatra from April-May to October-November. The Himalayan temple, visited by lakhs of people every year remains closed during the winters.