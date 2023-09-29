Rayagada Asst Engineer under Vigilance net

Rayagada: The Odisha vigilance slueths on Friday have apprehended Asst Engineer, PH division Rayagada Ramakanata Mallik while demanding and accepting bribe.

According to reports, the assistant engineer was accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a complainant in order to process the file for signing of agreement between the contractor and the EE.PH Division Rayagada for execution of two PH works.

The Vigilance officials conducted a raid and recovered the said amount from the accused Asst Engineer Ramakanta Mallik and seized it.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going at three locations of Mallik from DA angle.

Later, in this connection, Koraput vigilance have registered a case under Amendment Act.

Investigation is in progress against accused Mallik.

Detailed report follows.

