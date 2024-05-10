Rates of petrol and diesel increase slightly for 2nd consecutive day in Odisha’s capital city on May 10

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased slightly for the second consecutive day in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On May 10, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.05 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.64 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the rates of fuel have dropped marginally in the last 24 hours. On May 10, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.43 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.99 per litre.

The rates of petrol in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.06 per litre in Bhubaneswar

The rates of diesel in major cities of India were recorded as follows: