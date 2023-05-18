Rechecking of Odisha Matric exam answer sheets from May 23, 2023

Cuttack: The rechecking of the Odisha Students Matric exam answer sheets shall start from May 23, 2023, informed the BSE Odisha on Thursday.

The students can apply for rechecking from May 23 – May 25, 2023. The online application facility shall be made available for fresh HSC students. The Madhyama Sanskrit and State Open School Certificate (SSC) students can apply offline.

The information regarding the rechecking of odisha matric exam has been provided by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha Vice-President Nihar Ranjan Mohanty in a presser today.

Further, the Supplementary exam notification will be out within a week. The BSE has informed that the Supplementary examination will be held within a month. Supplementary results will be out in two months, said reports. In the current academic year, 11 supplementary pass candidates will study.

The result of the Odisha matric exams 2023 has been published on Thursday said reliable reports. It is worth mentioning that the pass percentage is 96.4%. Girls have performed better than boys this time, said the initial announcement. The booklet with the roll numbers has been published.

However, the result have been made available online on the website from 12 pm onwards, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha today.

Similarly, the result of the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) exam and the Madhyama Exam 2023 has also been announced at 10 am today.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister and the Commissioner cum Secretary to Government, S & ME Dept attended the publication ceremony of results and announced it.

The candidates can check the result here on the board website: www.bseodisha.ac.in.

The results will be available from 12 PM onwards online.

The result can also be available by sending SMS OR10—-roll number to 5676750.

This year a total of 5 lakh 41 thousand and 247 candidates appeared for the Matric examination in Odisha. The valuation of the Matric, SOSC and Madhyama exams had been started on April 3.

