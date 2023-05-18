Result of Odisha matric exams 2023 published

Bhubaneswar: The result of the Odisha matric exams 2023 has been published on Thursday said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that the pass percentage is 96.4%. Girls have performed better than boys this time, said the initial announcement. The booklet with the roll numbers has been published.

However, the result will be available online in the website from 12 pm onwards, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha today.

Similarly, the result of the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) exam and the Madhyama Exam 2023 has also been announced at 10 am today.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister and the Commissioner cum Secretary to Government, S & ME Dept attended the publication ceremony of results and announced it.

The candidates can check the result here on the board website: www.bseodisha.ac.in.

The result can also be available by sending SMS OR10—-roll number to 5676750.

This year a total of 5 lakh 41 thousand and 247 candidates appeared for the Matric examination in Odisha. The valuation of the Matric, SOSC and Madhyama exams had been started on April 3.

