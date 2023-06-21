Puri Rath yatra 2023: Chariots of the trinity reach Gudicha Temple

The chariots of the Holy Trinity Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra reached Puri Gundicha temple.

Puri: The chariots of the Holy Trinity Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra reached Puri Gundicha temple. The chariots have now been parked at Saradha Bali in front of the temple.

Earlier,  the pulling of chariots of Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra on the occasion of the celebration of Rath Yatra 2023 in Puri was resumed. Only the Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra reached the Gundicha temple on the day of Rath yatra, which is known as the final destination of the deities during the Ratha Yatra.

According to reports, each and every ritual was held peacefully and the pulling of chariots amid beating of gongs and cymbals echo began before the scheduled time. However, chariots of Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra was halted on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, Darpadalana chariot of goddess Subhadra was halted at Badasankha while Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath was halted at Mausima Chhak.

After reaching Gundicha temple, the chariots of the Trinity will stay in the Saradha Bali infront of the temple while the deities will remain inside the temple till the Bahuda Yatra on June 28.

